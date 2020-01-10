Marianne Williamson Drops Out of 2020 Race

Author and self-help guru Marianne Williamson announced Friday that she is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race—eight days after she laid off her entire campaign staff.

“I ran for president to help forge another direction for our country. I wanted to discuss things I felt needed to be discussed that otherwise were not. I feel that we have done that,” she wrote in a statement on her website.

Williamson, 67, who has consistently polled near the bottom of the Democratic pack of potential candidates, said that she “stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message,” but that it’s become clear she will have enough votes to secure the 2020 nomination.

“With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” Williamson wrote. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them.”

“As of today, therefore, I’m suspending my campaign,” Williamson added.

The best-selling author entered the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Jan. 28, 2019, vowing to bring a “spiritual awakening” to American politics and to “harness love” to defeat President Donald Trump as one of six women in the race.

In January, however, the self-help guru fired her entire campaign staff, explaining that financial issues forced her campaign to rely on volunteers. Despite the layoffs, she vowed on Jan. 2 to stay in the race, saying, “a campaign not having a huge war chest should not be what determines its fate.”

This is Williamson’s second failed political campaign, after previously running for California’s 33rd congressional district in 2014 as an independent.

Shortly after she announced she was dropping out of the 2020 race, the author tweeted: “A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.”