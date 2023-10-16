Marianne Williamson’s 2024 Presidential Campaign Is Deep in Debt
SHOW ME THE MONEY
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s campaign is struggling financially—despite recent attempts to cut staff members and keep costs under control. According to her most recent Federal Election Commission filing, first reported by Politico, she only raised $821,000 from July 1 to Sept. 30 and spent over $825,000. Williamson’s campaign team is also $347,000 in debt and shared that it only has $101,000 available. As reported by Courage News, seven former staffers wrote a letter in August accusing Williamson of having “no intention of becoming president, no strategy to win this election, and no ability to effectively lead this country or follow through on her progressive platform.” Carlos Cardona, Williamson’s campaign manager, did not provide comment to Politico. Williamson holds roughly 4% in Democratic primary polls, according to RealClearPolitics.