Marilyn Manson Dismisses Evan Rachel Wood’s ‘Brazen’ Claim He Raped Her on Set
DENIAL
Disgraced musician Marilyn Manson has denied actress Evan Rachel Wood’s claim that she was “essentially raped on-camera” by him during a music video shoot in 2007, calling it “false.” Wood, appearing in the new documentary Phoenix Rising, said she was “coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses” during filming for the song “Heart-Shaped Glasses.” She claimed Manson, real name Brian Warner, began penetrating her as the cameras were rolling after they’d only discussed doing a simulated sex scene. “I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable,” she said in the documentary, “and nobody knew what to do.” Through his lawyer, Manson dismissed Wood’s allegation in a Monday statement to E! News. “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner,” attorney Howard King wrote, “her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.” Wood is one of at least 15 other women who have accused Manson of abuse and sexual assault.