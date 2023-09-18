Marilyn Manson Sentenced for Blowing His Nose on a Videographer
‘BIG LOUGEE’
Scandal-prone shock-rocker Marilyn Manson will serve 20 hours of community service and pay a fine after he pleaded no contest to assault charges for blowing his nose on a videographer at New Hampshire concert in 2019. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, approached the videographer, Susan Fountain, in the stage pit and spat a “big lougee” at her before blowing his nose on Fountain's hands and arms, depositing “a significant amount of mucous” on her, according to a police affidavit. In a statement, Fountain said it was “the most disgusting thing a human being could have done,” the Associated Press reported. Manson initially pleaded not guilty and his lawyers argued that "the alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.” After changing his plea, Manson will pay a fine of $1,400 and told reporters as he left the courtroom that he will try to spend his community service working with “people in recovery.”