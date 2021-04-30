Marilyn Manson Beat Actress Esmé Bianco With a ‘Nazi Whip’: Lawsuit
HORRIFYING
Marilyn Manson has been sued by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who claims in a bombshell lawsuit that the musician raped her in May of 2011, and physically abused her over the course of their relationship. Bianco met Manson, real name Brian Warner, in 2005 but only began a relationship with him in 2009, according to the suit. Among the disturbing claims, she describes an incident in which Warner allegedly electrocuted her and beat her with a whip that he claimed was used by Nazis.
The British actress alleges that Warner “used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” multiple times, and that sometimes she was unconscious or unable to consent. She claims Warner would spank, bite, cut, and whip her on her bottom, breasts, and genitals, also without her consent.
Bianco also named Manson’s former manager, Tony Ciulla, the lawsuit, claiming she was sex trafficked from London to Los Angeles by Warner, Ciulla and Ciulla’s management company. Ciulla quit Warner’s team in February when Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Warner of being her long-speculated abuser, sparking several other women to come forward with similar allegations. Through a lawyer, Warner “vigorously” denied Bianco's claims.