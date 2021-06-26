Marilyn Manson to Surrender to Police on Assault Warrant

Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender to police on a year-and-a-half-old arrest warrant stemming from an alleged assault on a videographer in August 2019. The rock star is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault for allegedly assaulting a woman hired to film his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. (While Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women, the videographer specified that this incident was not sexual in nature.) Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Manson will likely have his first court appearance in New Hampshire in August, and faces a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.
An attorney for Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, previously called the charges “ludicrous” and said they arose only after the videographer attempted to sue the rocker for $35,000.