Marine Le Pen Beats Nicolas Sarkozy in New Poll

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Far-right French leader Marine Le Pen comes out on top of Nicolas Sarkozy in a new poll published by Le Parisien magazine. Le Pen gets 23 percent of the vote, more than both Sarkozy and Socialist leader Martine Aubry. In polls last year, Le Pen generally polled between 11 and 13 percent, but Sarkozy’s popularity has sagged in recent months after several ministerial scandals. A couple things to keep in mind: The poll is an online survey and has a high margin of error, and the poll was of a first round of elections, which would then go to a runoff.