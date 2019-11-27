Marine Accused of Murder Arrested After 19-Day Manhunt
Michael Brown, a Marine accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend earlier this month, was arrested on Wednesday in Virginia after a 19-day manhunt that spanned multiple states. According to news station WSLS, Brown was apprehended Wednesday morning at his mother’s home—where he allegedly shot Rodney Brown. Authorities reportedly found Brown alone in the home and said he appeared to be “fine” after more than two weeks of being on the run. Officials said they were still trying to determine if Brown had any help during his time as a fugitive, and announced that the federal charge against him would be dropped—leaving only the state murder charge.
Brown is accused of shooting Rodney Brown on Nov. 9, with neighbors telling WSLS that Brown was under the impression that Rodney Brown was his father until recently. Brown had also deserted his post at Camp Legeune in October, where he served as a Marines combat engineer. “The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with our core values,” the Marines said in reaction to Brown’s arrest. His lawyer said he was grateful that Brown was “safe in custody and unharmed, and that law enforcement can now take a deserved break.”