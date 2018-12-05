Marine Pilots Who Drew Penis With Plane Allowed to Keep Flying

CHEAT SHEET
The two Marine pilots who drew the shape of a penis and testicles over the sky of Southern California have been disciplined but are allowed to fly again, Marine Corps Times reports. Details regarding what the pilots’ punishment will be was not disclosed due to the administrative nature of the discipline. The pilots were initially grounded pending an investigation. In October, the pilots flew a flight pattern in their T-34C that resembled a penis. The image was then picked up by radar and shared by the Twitter account Aircraft Spots. They were flying out of the Marine Corps Air Station, which was once home to the U.S. Navy flight school known for being the basis for the movie franchise Top Gun.