Marine: Troops Charged in Green Beret’s Hazing Death Planned to Record Him Being Sexually Assaulted

Four U.S. Special Operations troops who were charged in the death of a Green Beret in Mali reportedly planned to record him being sexually assaulted as part of the hazing incident, The Washington Post reports. Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell, one of the men charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar’s death, claimed the four men concocted a plan to break into his room with a “sledgehammer,” choke him until he was unconscious, and tie him up. According to Maxwell, a “Malian security guard” reportedly planned on assaulting Melgar while a “British man who had befriended the Americans” was going to film the incident on a cellphone. Melgar was killed in June 2017 in the hazing incident after Chief Special Warfare Operator Anthony DeDolph held him in a chokehold while the other men tied him up with duct tape, according to prosecutors. DeDolph and Melgar were reportedly caught up in months of disagreements.

Matthews, Maxwell, DeDolph, and Marine Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez were all reportedly charged with “felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and hazing.” Matthews has already pleaded guilty, while Maxwell is expected to plead guilty.