Marine Veteran Sues to Get His Birth in Texas Recognized by U.S.

A military veteran seeking a passport to visit family overseas supplied authorities with a birth report signed by a police officer who served as a witness. But that wasn’t good enough for federal authorities, who repeatedly denied his request. Now Mark Esqueda, 30, is suing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and asking a judge to declare that he was born on American soil, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. Esqueda served eight years in the Marines, including a deployment in Afghanistan, and was granted the second-highest level of security clearance.