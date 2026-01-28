Mario Carbone’s No-Nonsense Guide to Las Vegas

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Mario Carbone has opened restaurants in nearly every major dining capital in the world, yet Las Vegas occupies a category all its own. His newest opening, Carbone Riviera, sits directly on the water overlooking Lake Bellagio and the city’s famously choreographed fountains—one of the rare dining rooms on the Strip where the view is as much a draw as the food.

We sat down with the famed chef during Formula 1 weekend as Carbone Riviera debuted at the Bellagio, transforming the former home of Picasso into one of the Strip’s most anticipated new openings. “We were given the opportunity to conceive something for this space, and we talked about the significance of the water, the significance of the location, and wanting to complement what’s already here,” Carbone says.

Rather than recreate the Italian-American hits that made Carbone a global phenomenon, the chef used the waterfront setting as permission to evolve. “I had always wanted to play with the idea of doing a more fish-forward Carbone,” he explains. “There’s a lot of dishes I’ve wanted to make, and this aligned really well with that idea.” To get the restaurant off the ground, Carbone has been living part-time in Las Vegas, posted up at Aria. And when a chef of his caliber actually lives in the city, it turns out he does Vegas a little differently.

If you’ve ever wondered how a real chef navigates one of the world’s great food capitals, this is Mario Carbone’s insider guide to Las Vegas.

Where Mario Carbone stays in Las Vegas

When he’s in town, Carbone keeps things familiar. “I often stay at Aria. I stay at Sky Suites,” he says. “It’s a creature-of-habit thing. I’ve spent the most amount of time there, and Carbone is on the promenade level, so I have the familiarity of my team being there.” There’s also a practical reason for his loyalty to Aria.

Recovery, Vegas style

When he’s in town for extended stretches, Carbone also makes time for recovery—especially in the desert climate. “I do enjoy a spa day every now and again, especially with how dry it is here,” he says. “You’ve got to moisturize that skin.” Facials are his go-to. “I generally don’t like massages—I don’t really like being touched,” he admits. “But I do get a facial every now and again, and I enjoy that very much.” Like most things in his Vegas routine, he keeps it close, relying on Aria’s spa services while he’s posted up at the hotel.

What he does when he’s not working

When Carbone does step away from his restaurants, he leans into the city’s spectacle. “I love the entertainment aspect of this city. I’ve always found it fascinating,” he says. “Anything that’s happening at The Sphere is pretty amazing. It doesn’t matter if you like that band or that movie—whatever it is, it’s incredible.” He recently saw The Wizard of Oz there. “It’s pretty spectacular.”

He also makes time for the outdoors—carefully. “I’ve done daytime hikes in Red Rock Canyon, which is pretty amazing,” he says. “You’ve got to choose wisely with the time of year and the time of day.” One hike, however, went off course. “It was supposed to be just a short hike—get a little sweat—and we made a wrong turn,” he says. “Eight and a half miles later, we found the parking lot. I was looking for shelter. In my head, I was like, ‘Okay, if I have to chew an arm off, what do I do?’”

Where Mario Carbone eats in Las Vegas

As one of the country’s most influential chefs, Carbone doesn’t lack for dining options—but Vegas still impresses him. “This is one of the culinary capitals of the world,” he says. “There’s great Asian food here. I live in Miami right now, which is basically witness protection for Asian food.” His go-tos include Blossom and Jasmine, and Din Tai Fung when he’s craving dumplings. “Din Tai Fung scratches a great itch, especially if you’ve had a couple [of] drinks the night before,” he says. For steak, he’s loyal to Bavette’s in Park MGM. “I go there a lot,” he says. He also keeps tabs on friends’ openings around town, calling the scene “endless.”

Nights out—without the chaos

Despite Vegas’ club-heavy nightlife, Carbone keeps things low-key. “I don’t go to big nightclubs,” he admits. “I find them scary.” Instead, he heads to Pinky Ring at the Bellagio. “It’s Bruno Mars’ small club. Live music—it’s his band, basically,” he says. “It’s not big and scary. It’s great music, and it’s a lot of fun.” As for drinks, simplicity reigns. “I drink a decent amount of Jack Daniels and ginger ale,” he says. “Or tequila. Pretty boring stuff,” he jokes.

The underrated side of Vegas

Carbone also recommends venturing off the Strip. “Old Vegas is great,” he says, pointing to the Neon Museum as a favorite. And even for non-gamblers, the city delivers. “Vegas is a great football Sunday place,” he says. “Even if you don’t gamble, the sportsbooks are fun—tons of TVs, good food, and drinks.”

He doesn’t gamble himself. “I don’t know how to gamble,” he says. “It’s intimidating. I’ve tried. It’s just not for me.” What Vegas offers Carbone instead is balance: indulgence without chaos, spectacle without excess. Much like his new Bellagio restaurant, it’s a version of the city that feels intentional—designed, curated, and deeply personal.

