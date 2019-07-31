CHEAT SHEET
WHOOPS
Mario Lopez Apologizes for ‘Ignorant’ Comments on Trans Kids
Mario Lopez apologized for what he called the “ignorant and insensitive” comments about trans kids he made while on The Candace Owens Show. After Owens brought up the “weird” Hollywood trend of celebrities like Charlize Theron taking their cues on gender from their children, Lopez said that parents who allowed their children to live according to their chosen genders were setting dangerous examples. After receiving some Twitter backlash from stars like Queer Eye’s Jonathan van Ness and Karamo Brown as well as One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett, the former Saved By The Bell star issued an apology to People magazine, stating that “the comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were… I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself.”