Marisa Tomei Wanted Her Spider-Man Character Aunt May to Be a Lesbian
During an interview with online outlet Geeks of Color last week, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Marisa Tomei revealed that she toyed with the idea of Aunt May being a lesbian. “There was a moment, where I felt that May—maybe she should just be with a woman because Ben is gone,” Tomei, 57, said. In the absence of Uncle Ben, who has remained mostly absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tomei’s character Aunt May was not only the sole familial caretaker of Peter Parker, but also single. “And we were kind of talking about it, and so I actually really wanted Amy Pascal from Sony to be my girlfriend. ... It’ll be a subtle thing.” Tomei then concluded, with a laugh, “But no one went for it at the time.” The final installment of the Spider-man trilogy has broken box-office records since hitting theaters.