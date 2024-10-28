Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday praised the comedian who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally for bringing its waste management issues to the “forefront.”

Greene, who quoted an X post by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, defended him against outrage over his racist remarks about the U.S. territory.

“The Democrats choose their outrage,” Greene wrote on X before suggesting that they turn their attention to other “vile things” such as Pride parades or trans athletes.

“They don’t care about Puerto Rico and neither do Democrat activists in the media as they’ve reported many times about the problems Puerto Rico faces,” she continued.

Greene, who attended Trump’s MSG rally last night, said that she listened to the speech in entirety.

She noted that a “a quick google search reveals severe waste management problems plaguing Puerto Rico that has also been hit by multiple devastating hurricanes in recent years.”

“It took a comedian to force these issues to the forefront,” she said. “Instead, Democrats and the complicit media are trying to cancel Tony Hinchcliffe as they continue on their communist agenda to destroy free speech instead of fixing anything.”

Hinchcliffe, who opened at Trump’s rally in New York on Sunday, made racial, xenophobic and sexual jokes during his set, outraging many.

“These Latinos, they love making babies, too, just know that. They do. They do. There’s no pulling out,” he said. “They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country.”

Afterward, Hinchcliffe defended his comedy, and quoted a tweet of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz reacting to his jokes.

“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist,” he posted.