MTG Can’t Stop Banging Gavel When Dem Says She’s Out of Line

Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly banged her gavel to try to silence a Democratic colleague who called her out for speaking out of turn to praise President Donald Trump.

During a DOGE subcommittee hearing Tuesday, the MAGA Republican and Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) once again had a disagreement about allotted speaking times. This time, the confrontation began after another member was done speaking, at which point Greene decided to declare that “no one loves veterans more than President Trump.”

That spurred Stansbury to tell Greene, the chair of the subcommittee, that she was not recognized.

“Madam, it is not your time right now,” Stansbury said.

“I’m the chair of this committee,” Green replied, smashing her gavel repeatedly as Stansbury protested.

Stansbury and Greene had a disagreement about speaking time during DOGE committee hearings just last month. OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

“That’s not how parliamentary procedure works,” the New Mexico lawmaker said. “You can’t just speak anytime you want. That’s not how it works.”

Greene continued banging her gavel and telling her that she wasn’t recognized.

“You can smash your gavel all day,” Stansbury responded, adding that Greene could benefit from reading Robert’s Rules of Order, the parliamentary procedure manual. “Madam Chair, calm down. Let’s move on.”

The pair have periodically sparred during DOGE subcommittee hearings since its inception in January. Last month, their issue was also over committee procedures. And in March, Greene objected to how Stansbury pushed back on Trump referring to himself as a “king” on social media.

Greene accused Stansbury of “threatening” the president—a claim the Democrat found “comical.”

Greene was named chair of the DOGE subcommittee last November. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Also on the DOGE subcommittee is Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, with whom Greene has had verbal back-and-forths as well.

During a March hearing, Crockett said Greene hauling in NPR and PBS executives to answer right-wing accusations of bias was “bulls---.”

And last May, after Greene said that Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” hampered her reading ability, the Texas Democrat shot back that Greene had a “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body.”