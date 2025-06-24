Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called on Fox News to fire host Mark Levin amid this month’s burgeoning MAGA civil war.

The Georgia Republican, 51, raged Tuesday morning that the “extremely sick and disturbing” post the Life, Liberty, & Levin pundit wrote about her was like the death threats that “psychopaths” send her.

“You should be fired from Fox News,” she wrote to Levin on X. “And shame on Fox if they condone this.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene devoted 227 words to Mark Levin’s latest post insulting her. X

Greene has butted heads with Levin since last week, and she claimed Monday that nobody watches his show, which airs on weekend evenings, and that “his screeching is absolutely unbearable.” Levin said earlier in the day that Greene was a “shameless nitwit” who is “incredibly dumb.”

Both are staunch supporters of the president, but Greene has vehemently opposed U.S. military action against Iran, likening it to a betrayal of MAGA and the America First movement that opposes involvement in foreign wars. Levin has praised President Donald Trump for bombing Iran and does not want an Israeli-Iran ceasefire.

Levin, 67, took things up a notch on Monday evening.

“MTG, God are you stupid,” he posted on X. “And you keep banging your head against the wall. Thankfully, POTUS ignored you and hit the Iranian nuclear sites. You seem very upset about it. I’m not going away. You’re on my radar.”

Greene, 51, took exception to his last line, equating it to a threat. Others on social media also pointed out the post’s dark tone.

The top comments under Mark Levin’s post about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene questioned whether he was threatening a U.S. lawmaker. X

“This is extremely sick and disturbing,” she responded. “Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day.”

Greene, who is Christian, told Levin, who is Jewish, that she would introduce him to “my friend Jesus,” whom she added was “the messiah” and the “only son of God.”

“I will do my best to pray for you,” she told Levin. “But I will be watchful now.”

The Georgia Republican then alluded to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, suggesting his killing may have been tied to opposing an Israeli position.

MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene is fiercely opposed to U.S. intervention in the Middle East, but she has refrained from personal attacks on President Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“There was once a great President that the American people loved,” she wrote. “He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated. I am for peace. I oppose war, including wars Israel wages. Should I feel that my life is in danger now, too?”

Levin and Trump loyalist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer have been among the loudest voices in MAGA who backed U.S. intervention in the conflict between Iran and Israel—an issue that has split Trump’s support into two sects.

Those openly opposing U.S. involvement included the prominent conservatives Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Matt Gaetz. That trio has also had choice words for Levin, and he has responded with insults of his own. He called Bannon, the former Trump adviser who now hosts the War Room podcast, a “disgusting fraud” as recently as Tuesday morning.

Greene and Tucker Carlson have advocated against involvement in Israel’s war with Iran, pitting them against others in the MAGA movement. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carlson, 56, has also targeted Fox News as an institution for its perceived support of bombing Iran and using its coverage to “scare old people into obedience.” He was a pundit at the network for over a decade before he was fired in 2023.

“I just don’t want my country to be further weakened or destroyed by another one of these wars,” Carlson told Bannon last week. “And boy, if you can’t connect the dots after 25 years of this s--t, you’re either too dumb to participate in the conversation, or you’re like Mark Levin, just a liar who doesn’t care.”