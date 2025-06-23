Republican figures are trading barbs on social media as the snowballing MAGA civil war over Iran reaches name-calling territory.

MAGA diehard Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia became an early leader of the America First faction of isolationists who opposed President Donald Trump’s strike on Iran.

Greene said the decision to drag the U.S. into another foreign conflict is “senseless,” adding on X that “anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA.”

This earned her a rebuke from Fox News host Mark Levin, one of the leading figures in the pro-bombing faction of the MAGAverse.

“Who died and named Marjorie Taylor Greene the queen of MAGA?” he said, sharing MTG’s second X post. “Trump is MAGA. He received 77 million votes. You’re a little known politician from Georgia. Hate to break the news to you. We’re Team Trump. Go Trump!”

He followed up on that curt message by calling the 51-year-old a “shameless nitwit.”

Mark Levin is part of the MAGA faction that supports Trump's approach to Iran. Fox News

“Marjorie Taylor Green, shameless nitwit,” he wrote, spelling the politician’s name wrong. “How incredibly dumb is this Marjorie Taylor Green? She doesn’t know anyone in America who has been a victim of crime or killed by Iran?

“You mean the thousands of Americans, especially military personnel, killed and maimed by the Iranian terrorist regime?” he added.

Digital billboards display a message thanking Trump for his administration's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, in Tel Aviv. Erik Marmor/Getty Images

MTG responded with a withering takedown of her own, dragging Levin’s Fox News show. “I also don’t know anyone who watches your show on Fox News. And my last name is Greene,” she wrote.

Trump, meanwhile, has been attacking his naysayers. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky has taken a particularly bad beating from the president.

“[He’s] not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” Trump said in a lengthy Truth Social rebuke on Sunday. “Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him.”

He shared his own post Monday, adding: “GET THIS ‘BUM’ OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!”