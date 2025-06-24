Marjorie Taylor Greene Starts New MAGA War With ‘Screeching’ Fox News Host

Marjorie Taylor Greene has attacked Fox News and its “screeching” host Mark Levin, even claiming the right-wing network is “scaring” viewers to increase its ratings.

Speaking to OAN’s The Matt Gaetz Show, Greene stepped up the MAGA civil war by laying into Levin and questioning his support for President Donald Trump.

The two conservatives have clashed over Levin backing Trump’s bombing of Iran, while Greene has opposed it. She told CNN on Monday: “I got elected on the exact same campaign promises that President Trump got elected on. We promised: no more foreign wars, no more regime change.”

Levin has also been taking potshots at Greene on his X account, including one from earlier this month that read, “Who died and named Marjorie Taylor Greene the queen of MAGA?... You’re a little known politician from Georgia. Hate to break the news to you. We’re Team Trump. Go Trump!”

Levin also called MTG a “shameless nitwit” and “incredibly dumb” on X.

Conservative talk-show host Mark Levin has been having a field day on his X account. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, Greene told Gaetz, “I can’t believe that Fox News allows one of their hosts to go around and call me names on his social media. That is so unprofessional and it really speaks to what kind of media company Fox News is.”

Greene wasn’t finished, and roped Gaetz into the conversation.

“Mark Levin, obviously, he was a NeverTrumper from the beginning,” she said. “He hated Donald Trump. He was totally against him and tried to stop him from becoming president, but yet now somehow Mark Levin is the voice of MAGA?”

She continued, “I don’t think so, Matt. You and I, Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, all of us have been fighting hard to stay on these America-first policies and stay out of foreign wars. We’re MAGA, we’re the voice of MAGA, and the people totally agree with us.”

The Georgia lawmaker then attacked Levin’s speaking voice and ratings.

“It doesn’t matter what Mark Levin actually has to say. People don’t watch his show. I don’t know anyone that watches his show, and his screeching is absolutely unbearable, but I think Fox News needs to reel him in, although I won’t expect much out of them.”

Greene also called out Fox’s coverage of the Middle East conflict.

“I think that’s a media company that would love to share propaganda on their network all day long because it brings in the views. Nothing like scaring the American people with another foreign war to get people to watch the news 24 hours a day.”

Never one to miss a right of reply, on Monday Levin hit back on his radio show. “Marjorie Taylor Greene has to be one of the dumbest people that ever served in the House of Representatives. The stupidity that comes out of that woman’s mouth is hard to imagine,” he said.

He continued to double down on X account on Monday. “MTG, God are you stupid,” he wrote. “And you keep banging your head against the wall. Thankfully, POTUS ignored you and hit the Iranian nuclear sites. You seem very upset about it. I’m not going away. You’re on my radar.”

In an earlier spat on X on Monday, the pair had argued over their opposing thoughts on the bombing of Iran.

As the pair exchanged posts, Levin hit back to Greene, “You should come out from under your rock more often. The fact that you say you don’t know anyone who was killed by Iran is a damnable and contemptible libel to say about those who have died at their hands. As if they never existed. They have names. They have families.”

He concluded, “You can post as many one-liners as your small brain produces, but it doesn’t change the fact that you’re despicable.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has insisted she loves Donald Trump more than Mark Levin. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Greene also bashed Fox News on Gaetz’s show last week, calling them the “neocon network news.”