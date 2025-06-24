Marjorie Taylor Greene may be a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s decision to join the Israel-Iran conflict, but she insists it’s all love between them.

The Georgia representative blasted speculations that her staunch opposition to U.S. involvement in foreign wars has created a rift between her and Trump.

“The press and some other nasty people would love to write lying headlines and create dirty rumors that there’s a break between me and President Trump,” she wrote in an X post on Monday. “WRONG. MTG ❤️ DJT 🇺🇸”

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 23, 2025



WRONG.



MTG ❤️ DJT 🇺🇸 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 23, 2025

In an interview with an unidentified reporter that she posted on X, Greene maintained that “nothing has changed” in her relationship with Trump.

“There is no break, there is no split, there is no lack of support from me to President Trump,” she said. “I fully support President Trump, but I’m also my own person, with my own opinion, and I can speak out and say I am against being involved in foreign wars.”

Greene also lauded Trump after he claimed Monday night that Israel and Iran had reached a ceasefire deal: “Thank you, President Trump, for pursuing peace!”

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 23, 2025



Here’s what I had to say to him 👇 pic.twitter.com/yKjgiuXGzS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 23, 2025

Since Israel announced nearly two weeks ago that it launched a strike on Iranian targets, Greene has repeatedly called on the Trump administration to stay out of the heated Middle Eastern conflict.

The war has sharply divided MAGAworld into camps of America First isolationists such as Greene and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and war hawks like Sen. Lindsey Graham and CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings.

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” she wrote in an X post days after the Israeli attack. “Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them.”

When Trump branded Carlson “kooky” for speaking out against U.S. involvement in the conflict, Greene stood up for her fellow MAGA personality.

“He unapologetically believes the same things I do,” she said of Carlson. “That’s not kooky. That’s what millions of Americans voted for. It’s what we believe is America First.”

Greene also warned Trump that a U.S. strike on Iran could “fracture” his base.

The Trump administration indeed appeared to notice cracks in its coalition, with The Wall Street Journal reporting last week that White House officials privately reached out to MAGA influencers to explain the president’s decision to shift away from his campaign promise of no new wars.

After American warplanes dropped bunker buster bombs on three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday night, Greene said she was “sick of it.”