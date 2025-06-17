Right-wing ringleader Marjorie Taylor Greene is fanning the flames of a new MAGA civil war.

The Georgia lawmaker ominously warned on Monday that any U.S. involvement in the Middle East conflict would “fracture” Donald Trump’s support across the country.

Amid days of escalating strikes between Israel and Iran, the Trump administration has been inconsistent and tight-lipped on where it stands. Meanwhile, clashing MAGA blocs have been warring it out, with many on Greene’s side of the debate furiously highlighting Trump’s campaign pledge to keep the U.S. out of foreign wars. ADVERTISEMENT

Greene expressed frustration with U.S. support for Israel during an appearance on One America News Network Monday.

“If the United States strikes Iran, what will that do to President Trump’s coalition?” her former congressional colleague, host Matt Gaetz, asked.

“It’s going to fracture it, and it’s already fracturing it,” Greene said. “We’re seeing it all over online. We’re seeing it from people. I just got back from the grocery store, and someone came up and talked to me about it.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in a MAGA faction that is fiercely opposed to U.S. intervention in the Middle East. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Greene’s prediction seems likely to prove accurate. Already, prominent Trumpworld figures are furiously battling it out. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, for example, has been attacking fellow right-wingers and accusing the president of being “complicit” in Israel’s plot.

That’s prompted clapbacks from the likes of MAGA darling Laura Loomer, who said Carlson is not a “true Trump supporter.”

Greene vouched for Carlson on Monday, saying the former Fox News host is “is one of my favorite people” and “unapologetically believes the same things I do.”

Americans are worried, Greene claimed, because “they’re seeing on TV that now we’ve got to go fight Iran, because Israel said so, and because Israel picked the fight and attacked them first, and we’re being threatened that, ‘oh no, if we don’t go do this, we’re going to be bombed out of existence.’”

“Well, the truth is, if we get involved in this war, we are going to see terror attacks right here on our homeland,” she added.

Here is my MAGA/America First take on getting involved in Israel’s war with Iran 👇 pic.twitter.com/TOW71dQEXv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 17, 2025

Greene, a Trump loyalist, said if Iranian leaders “have any intelligence at all, they would make a deal with President Trump, and he would make a deal with them.”

She then said Trump wants worldwide “peace” but set the stage to blame his advisers if he makes a different decision.

“The Trump administration wants—President Trump in particular, maybe not everyone around him—but President Trump in particular, he wants peace all over the world, and he wants everybody to make money," she said.

Greene has previously been railing against Republicans who support U.S. intervention in the conflict, accusing them of being “fake” MAGA.

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” she wrote on X Sunday.

Fire and smoke rise from an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot on Sunday. Majid Asgaripour/via REUTERS

Trump has claimed the U.S. was not involved in the surprise Israeli attack on Iran last week, but it’s “possible we could get involved.” His administration has sought to distance itself from the attacks, but reporting has indicated U.S. officials have been in touch with their Israeli counterparts about the strikes.

Trump abruptly declared on Monday that “everybody” in Tehran should evacuate, suggesting Iran had declined to sign a deal to deescalate the situation. The city is populated by some 10 million people.