Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called out conservatives for failing to stick to Trump’s “America First” agenda in a new war of words Sunday.

The Georgia lawmaker unloaded in a lengthy X post on Sunday night, railing against anyone voicing support for U.S. involvement in the Middle East war. Greene said the conflict between Israel and Iran is separating the “real” MAGA disciples from the “fake” bandwagoners.

"Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA," she wrote. "Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them."

Greene issued her scalding rebuke as Israel and Iran exchanged attacks for the third consecutive day, further dividing MAGAworld on what role the U.S. should play.

“Real America First/MAGA wants world peace for all people and doesn’t want our military killed and forever injured physically and mentally,” Greene said. “We have spent TRILLIONS in the Middle East and we have dealt with the aftermath of death, blown apart bodies, never ending suicides, and disabling PTSD.”

Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump said “it’s possible” the U.S. could get involved in the conflict. He also told The Atlantic on Saturday that his campaign promise of “America First” means whatever he decides it does: “Considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that.”

“For those people who say they want peace, you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon,” Trump added. “So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

In a separate post, Greene also rebuffed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s earlier defense of the attacks on Iran’s nuclear program, which he claimed posed a “clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival.”

“They’ve been telling us for decades Iran was ‘only a few years’ or ‘only a few months’ and ‘only a few days.’ However, the truth is more countries than is public have some sort of nuclear capabilities,” she said. “It’s not antisemitic to ask these questions. It’s fair critical thinking and honest dialogue.”

It’s not just Greene who has taken a stand against U.S. involvement in the Middle Eastern conflict.

Conservative strategist Steve Bannon, a former Trump aide, reposted Greene’s rant with the caption “Gospel Truth” on the right-wing social media platform Gettr.

MAGA pundit Nick Sortor also boosted Greene’s X post: “78 MILLION Americans voted for NO NEW WARS! Thanks for speaking out, MTG. You’re a real one.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier slammed those in favor of U.S. involvement in the conflict as “warmongers” and blasted Trump as “complicit in the act of war” that Israel launched on Iran last week.

On the opposite end of MAGAworld, former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman scorched Greene for her take on the heated debate.

“Your position is not antisemitic — it’s just stupid,” he wrote on X. “We all want peace and we all love our country. What we don’t want is a radical, America-hating Islamist dictator getting a nuke that will be within range of the USA within a few years (if not less). If you don’t think that risk is real, get better intel.”

CNN’s MAGA panelist Scott Jennings also hailed Trump’s “brilliant” role in Israel’s surprise attack on Iran and suggested that the president could “win the Nobel” for obliterating Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Trump has stated (correctly!) that there can be no peace if Iran obtains a nuclear weapon. This is a tenet of America First foreign policy,” he said. “The Iranian terror regime has never been weaker (thank you, Israel). The chance to end them as a destabilizing force cannot be missed.”

Fox News host Mark Levin wrote in a Sunday op-ed for the Jewish News Syndicate that Israel’s “brilliant” strike on Iran “will result in a transformed Middle East, an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and a world free of a nuclear terror regime.”