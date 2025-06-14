Trump Says ‘America First’ Means Whatever He Wants

President Donald Trump declared that “America First,” one of the president’s favorite slogans, means whatever he says it does.

The president was firing back against criticism of America’s support for Israel in its conflict against Iran in a Saturday interview with The Atlantic.

The interviewer, Michael Scherer, informed Trump that even former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, ordinarily a loudly pro-Trump voice, had raised concerns about his stance.

Along those lines, Scherer asked about whether the move runs counter to “America First.”

“Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Trump said.

“For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon,” he added. “So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

Israel launched a “preemptive strike” on Iran’s nuclear capabilities Thursday. Iran answered Friday by launching ballistic missiles at Israel. The United States has helped Israel shoot the missiles down but was not involved in the country’s offensive.

Trump meets in the Oval Office with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

America’s support of Israel during the conflict has some in the MAGAworld worried about being sucked into a war.

“Who are the warmongers?” Carlson asked in an X post. “They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran.”

Trump batted down the criticism—which he said he wasn’t aware of—and emphasized that the it is in America’s national security interest to oppose Iran’s nuclear development, according to The Atlantic.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, very simple,” Trump said. “Regardless—Israel or not Israel—Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb.”

The call ended when Trump excused himself to take a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Mike, I have to go,” Trump said. “I am taking a call from Putin.”

Hours later, Trump revealed on Truth Social that Putin had called to wish him a happy birthday (the president turned 79 on June 14).

Trump said that the hour-long call also touched on the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as the Ukraine-Russia war, in which Trump has sought to broker peace.