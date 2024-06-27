Marjorie Taylor Greene made a startling comment on the House floor Wednesday when arguing that “a person who abuses her position in government to meddle in democratic elections should be nowhere near public office.”

The Georgia congresswoman—who voted to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win and has boosted Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud—made the remark during a tirade against USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

“Samantha Power is a globalist left-wing activist who uses government positions to force the regime’s views on the American people and the rest of the world,” Greene said while introducing an amendment to reduce Power’s salary to $1.

She went on to attack Power over USAID’s diversity programs, complaining that “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advisers” had been “installed” throughout the agency on her watch while “DEI scorecards” are being used to “track staff compliance with the administration’s DEI directives.”

“These blatantly political scorecards demand ideological conformity and should have no place in the government workplace or elsewhere,” Greene said. As well as making her apparently unironic jibe about election meddling, the MAGA lawmaker claimed: “Instead of fulfilling her role as an administrator, Samantha Power is focused on imposing a left-wing agenda throughout the entire U.S. government and its proxies around the world.”

Several social media users were apparently surprised by Greene’s call to keep election meddlers away from public office, variously accusing her of hypocrisy and demonstrating that irony is dead.

The conspiracy theory-peddling Republican was among the first Trump-supporting lawmakers to confirm her belief that the 2020 election was stolen through voter fraud.

She’s since continued to defend Trump’s actions around the election, saying in March that there was “nothing wrong” with what the former president said when he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the number of votes he needed to win the state.

She also spoke at a town hall in April about her regret about the failure to stop Biden becoming president in early 2021. “If I had it my way, we would have been successful in our objection on January 6th and he wouldn’t even be president,” Greene said.