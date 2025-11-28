MTG Fires Off Warning to Trump Over His ‘Worst Mistake’

Marjorie Taylor Greene is apparently not too fond of President Donald Trump’s latest update to his immigration policy.

The Georgia House representative, 51, responded to a lengthy X post shared by the president in the early hours of Friday morning.

In response to the tragic shooting of two National Guard members in Washington D.C. on Wednesday by an Afghan national, where 20-year-old servicemember Sarah Beckstrom died from her injuries, Trump shared his proposition to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries,” “terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions,” and “remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States.”

“Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many,” the president wrote. “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”

"These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations," the president wrote. President Donald Trump via X

Greene, the former MAGA firebrand turned Trump critic, shared a cryptic message, seemingly in response to the president’s statement.

“One of the worst mistakes you can ever make is over promise and under deliver,“ Greene wrote. ”It will leave people furious to the point they won’t even appreciate the good things they received. Big promises have and still are being made…”

The Daily Beast reached out to Greene and the White House for comment.

Greene, who announced her resignation from Congress on November 21, has found herself on the president’s naughty list for her growing dissent against the administration’s agenda.

Greene hinted that the president's words may carry a promise too hefty to fulfill. Marjorie Taylor Greene via X

Trump called Greene a “traitor” and took back his endorsement of the Georgia congresswoman. She said that following the president’s rhetoric against her, she had begun receiving threats against her life.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said in her resignation announcement video. “I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026.”

However, some others may be jumping ship along with her, a senior House Republican warned.

Speaking with Punchbowl News, the unnamed insider said that other GOP lawmakers, upset with Speaker Mike Johnson, might also seek mid-term retirements, hurting Republicans’ chances of maintaining a firm House majority.

“The arrogance of this White House team is off-putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened,” the senior GOP House member told Punchbowl. “Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms.”