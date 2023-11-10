MTG Is Trashing Lauren Boebert as a ‘Whore’ to GOP Colleagues

After Rep. Lauren Boebert helped get Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus over the summer, Greene has been on a payback mission against her former-friend-turned-nemesis. And after a date at Beetlejuice The Musical turned into a national conversation about groping, Greene has resorted to a playbook familiar to any woman who survived high school: She’s telling GOP colleagues, according to lawmakers, that Boebert is a “whore.”

One Republican lawmaker, who has heard Greene use that word multiple times to describe Boebert, told The Daily Beast that Greene has been at this campaign for some time.

“Calling her a whore, that’s not new,” this GOP lawmaker said. “She’s been doing that for a while.”

Another GOP lawmaker also witnessed Greene refer to Boebert as a “whore.”

This second lawmaker additionally claimed Greene had trashed Boebert in a conversation with Donald Trump, though this member had no knowledge of the specific language Greene used in that conversation—just that the two had discussed Boebert. Yet another GOP member who speaks to Trump told The Daily Beast that Greene had, in fact, made “disparaging” remarks about Boebert to the former president, though again, this person didn’t have specifics about what Greene had said to Trump.

Trump didn’t return a request for comment via a spokesperson.

When The Daily Beast asked Greene about these accusations this week, the Georgia Republican didn’t deny them. Instead, she went on a tirade against this reporter.

“Why are you working on a story?” she asked. “Because you like to write trash, you just can’t help yourself.”

Greene continued that this reporter was “drawn to the gossip and the drama.”

“You just love it so much, you got to create it, and make it more, and bigger, and nastier,” she said.

Greene’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment. Boebert declined to comment.

It’s no secret that Greene’s relationship with Boebert is in the gutter. The two came to Congress together at the start of 2021 and were fast friends. As outspoken Trump allies, they had a lot in common.

But their relationship became strained as Greene cozied up to Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). During the speakership battle in January, the two had a screaming match in a bathroom just off the House floor, as Greene criticized Boebert for not supporting McCarthy’s bid.

Then, in June, Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” on the House floor. (Greene would later call The Daily Beast report breaking that news “impressively correct.”)

Since their floor confrontation, things have only gotten worse. First, Greene was booted from the Freedom Caucus over her behavior. Then came the September “groping” incident, in which Boebert went on a date to see Beetlejuice and was caught on security footage vaping and engaging in—what she would later call in a public apology—“unacceptable” behavior with her date.

Greene, meanwhile, has been losing friends and making enemies. With her best ally in Congress no longer in a position of power—McCarthy—she’s apparently turned toward settling her score with Boebert.

“It’s ridiculous and dumb, doesn't make any sense,” one of the GOP lawmakers said, referring to Greene’s whisper campaign. “If this is what you’re holding onto, you limit yourself.”