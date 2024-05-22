Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Cuckoo Claim of an FBI Plan to ‘Assassinate’ Trump
LOST THE PLOT
As mix-ups go, confusing a standard law enforcement policy with a nefarious plot to murder a former U.S. president is a biggie. But that’s exactly what Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to have done Tuesday. It began with a distortion that Trump made himself, telling supporters on Truth Social that when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 as part of the investigation into his handling of classified documents, the DOJ “AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE.” Responding to Trump’s post on X, Greene upped the ante. “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light,” she wrote. “Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it?” In a statement, the FBI said it “followed standard protocol” in executing the Mar-a-Lago search warrant “which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force,” according to The Washington Post. The agency added that no one “ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter.”