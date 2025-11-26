Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Wild Assassination Claim Amid Trump Divorce

Marjorie Taylor Greene invoked the killing of Charlie Kirk in her latest online eruption, claiming that she believes her continued presence in the current political climate might see her meet the same fate as the conservative commentator.

Responding to criticism from right-wing influencer Mike Cernovich, the Georgia lawmaker fired back: “Do I have to stay until I’m assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk. Will that be good enough for you then?”

Cernovich had told Greene, “You need to serve out your full term,” prompting her furious reply.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming more critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

The exchange is the latest flashpoint in Greene’s escalating feud with her own movement. Once a die-hard Trump ally, she is now exiting Congress after a messy, high-profile split with the president.

Greene announced she would resign on January 5, 2026, saying she would not force her district to “endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me” orchestrated by Trump.

She said she did not want to fight and win re-election while the Republican Party would “likely lose the midterms.”

Her departure comes after the president publicly labeled her a “traitor” and, according to reports, urged his inner circle to destroy her for pushing him on the Epstein files and accusing him of abandoning the “America First” agenda.

Her Cernovich blow-up followed an earlier post in which she railed against the distortion of political debate on X, writing, “Only 20 percent of Americans are on” Elon Musk’s social media cesspit.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed in September. The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

She also called it a “hive mind with hyper partisan politics.” She described the platform as “toxic, hateful, and divisive,” claiming “many accounts are paid and many are foreign,” while insisting the site is “not real life.”

Real life, she wrote, “exists without a phone, tablet, or computer,” rooted instead in “relationships with people, productive work, and all the fun amazing adventures the beautiful world has to offer.”

Greene also contrasted online combat with how she views her own record. “S--t posting on the internet all day isn’t fighting,” she told Cernovich. “Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress. I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media.”

MTG backed the full release of the Epstein files, to Trump's considerable ire. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In a follow-up post she then berated the wider MAGA mindset with an allegorical knock-out blow. “Typical of Republican men telling a woman to ‘shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.’ F--k you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate,” she declared.

Continuing with the metaphor, she added: “I have been trying tell all you ‘men’ that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been ransacked, the windows and doors are broken and busted, and the greedy rich b-----ds have twisted your minds into a sick state that you all continue in the two party toxic political system that acts like college football playoffs yet is burying you and your children and their children and their children in a pine box in a shallow grave. Get off your ass and fix your own damn food and clean up the kitchen when you’re done.”