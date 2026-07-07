MTG Offers Wild Theory About Mitch McConnell’s Wife

MAGA exile Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a bizarre theory about Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao.

The former MAGA darling turned critic told TMZ DC on Tuesday that she believes Chao is a “communist Chinese spy.”

“I think it’s extremely serious, and I’d like to say shame on the Republican Party for, uh, just basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable,” Greene told TMZ DC’s Jacob Wasserman. “And his wife flew to China and met with the vice president of China, just days after he basically died and they brought him back with CPR and took him to the hospital.”

“The Republican Party is all campaigning against communism right now—what about Elaine Chao?“ she continued. ”So where are we going to call out a possible communist Chinese spy right there?”

Greene resigned from Congress in January following a heated falling out with Trump over the Epstein files. Megan Varner/REUTERS

When pressed on whether she really believed the 84-year-old senator’s wife was an undercover Chinese asset, Greene doubled down.

“Yes, yes, yes. 100 percent,” she said. “What woman leaves her husband’s side while he is dead or dying in the hospital, flies to China, and meets with the vice president? Answer me that.”

Chao and McConnell have been married since 1993. BRYAN WOOLSTON/REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

The Daily Beast has reached out to McConnell’s office for comment.

Chao, 73, formerly served as the Secretary of Transportation during President Donald Trump’s first term and as Secretary of Labor under George W. Bush. The senator’s wife met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing just days after her husband’s hospitalization, according to photos circulating in Chinese media.

Elaine Chao, McConnell's second wife, was photographed by the official Chinese government news service in Beijing on June 17, less than 72 hours after her husband was taken unconscious to the hospital after being given CPR. Xinhua/Gao Jie

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after an apparent heart attack at his home in the capital, according to audio from a 911 call obtained by independent journalist Desirée Townsend. In the audio of the dispatch call, first responders were told of “CPR in progress” due to “cardiac arrest.”

Speculation has swirled about the current state of the longtime GOP senator from Kentucky. An unverified report from far-right influencer and top Trump confidante Laura Loomer alleged that the senator is “brain dead," citing a “high-level source close to the White House.”

McConnell’s team has failed to provide any meaningful updates on the senator’s health since his June 14 hospitalization, fueling theories of a cover-up. His staff is led by his longtime aide, Terry Carmack, who is set to earn more than $226,000 this year.

“But you know what? It doesn’t surprise me from the establishment because this is what—this is what they support,“ Greene told TMZ. “They support people holding on to power until they’re practically dead, or do die in office. And this is why the state of our country is so pathetic.”

Mitch McConnell has been seen using a wheelchair several times in his final years in office. He is set to retire at the end of his term in January. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Trump, 80, has led an anti-communist charge among the Republican Party in the wake of the House primary wins of three progressive Democrats in New York.

The president has repeatedly posted on Truth Social and spoken out publicly about what he alleges is the rise of communism, which he claims is “the greatest threat to our nation.”

Donald Trump labeled his Democratic socialist adversaries as "Communists. screen grab