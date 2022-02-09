Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants About ‘Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police’ in Soup-for-Brains Moment
SOUP NAZI
Marjorie Taylor Greene is back at it. The MAGA congresswoman out of Georgia once again drew widespread mockery when she attempted to draw parallels between the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants and Nazi Germany—but instead she ended up ranting about a cold tomato soup. Appearing Tuesday evening on the embattled pro-Trump cable channel One America News, the insurrection-backing Greene branded the jail housing some Capitol rioters the “D.C. gulag” before raging against “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police.” As pretty much every single Twitter user noted after a clip of Greene’s comments went viral, gazpacho is a chilled veggie-based soup while the Gestapo was the Nazis’ secret police force. The far-right firebrand’s remarks may remind some political observers of former congresswoman Michelle Bachmann’s infamous butchering of the Yiddish word “chutzpah” during a 2011 Fox News interview.