Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Doesn’t ‘Recall’ Advocating for ‘Marshall Law’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once again had trouble remembering her wild insurrectionist actions on Wednesday night, this time telling Fox News that she doesn’t “recall ever advocating for martial law” in a text message to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Attempting to cast doubt that the texts were even from her, the ultra-MAGA congresswoman also said she couldn’t “recall” if “that’s my text message.”

Earlier this week, CNN obtained 2,319 text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and numerous prominent Republicans that have since been handed over to the Jan. 6 House committee. The texts, sent between the 2020 election and the days following the Capitol riot, featured Greene pushing Meadows to pass a message along to Trump.

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law,” she wrote, obviously meaning “martial law,” on Jan. 17. “I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

During a Wednesday evening appearance on The Ingraham Angle, Greene repeatedly insisted to pro-Trump host Laura Ingraham that she wasn’t sure if those texts were hers, and even if they were, it was apparent that she was not personally recommending that Trump impose martial law.

“Well, those are reportedly my text messages,” she declared. “I think if people read them for themselves, if those are my text messages, they clearly say that I was not calling for that. I actually said that’s something I don’t know about.”

After Ingraham asked Greene if she could confirm she “never advocated” for Trump to impose direct military control of the government days before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Greene once again insisted she hadn’t.

“I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law,” she asserted.

“If you put that text message up, it is clear and easy to read that if that’s my text message, and that’s what they are reporting. I don’t recall if they are, but if they are, those text messages do not say I’m calling for martial law.”

In recent weeks, Greene has seemed to have quite a bit of trouble with her memory. Appearing in court last week because her ballot status was challenged, she testified that she couldn’t remember urging Trump to impose martial law or speaking with other Republicans about plans surrounding the Capitol attack.

Additionally, after sparking outrage for speaking at a white nationalist conference, Greene claimed she didn’t know the white supremacist who organized the event or what he stood for—despite posing for a picture with him.