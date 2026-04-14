Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Trump’s ‘Mental Stability’ After Chilling Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene has sharply criticized Donald Trump, questioning his mental fitness for office after he threatened to wipe out a “whole civilization” in Iran.

“I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization…” Greene said in an interview with CNN.

“That would include all the innocent people in that country who have nothing to do with the war, especially after President Trump said this was about freeing the Iranian people from the Iranian regime. So for him to call to wipe out an entire civilization of people is absolutely wrong.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has questioned Trump's mental stability. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Greene’s remarks came after an expletive-filled Easter post from Trump in which he threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, followed by another warning that a “whole civilization will die tonight.”

Although Trump later backed off and agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran, the rhetoric sparked outrage among segments of his political base.

Greene, once one of Trump’s most loyal allies, has increasingly broken with him in recent months—particularly over his handling of the Epstein files. In return, Trump has started calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown” in social media posts.

Following the Iran Truth Social rants, Greene escalated her criticism by calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove him from office.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness,” she wrote.

The 25th Amendment gives the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet the power to declare the president unable to fulfill his duties, thereby transferring executive power to the vice president. Such a removal would then require a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress.

In another post, she wrote: “President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise.”

Greene’s comments reflect broader unease among Trump’s MAGA supporters, many of whom backed him for his pledge of “no new wars.”

Economist/YouGov polling conducted before the conflict indicated that 53 percent of Trump voters opposed U.S. involvement in Iran, and critics now argue the current situation represents a departure from his promise to end “forever wars.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Greene accused Trump of “blasphemy” after he shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like role.

“I thought that was blasphemy. As a Christian, I was very offended,” she said.

The image showed Trump with divine light emanating from his hands as he healed a man in a hospital bed, with patriotic imagery surrounding him. The now-deleted post drew backlash from some conservative figures, including Isabel Brown, who called it “disgusting and unacceptable,” before it was quietly removed.

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Trump defended the image, saying: “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better… Only the fake news could come up with that one [the depiction of Jesus]. I just heard about it, and said: ‘How did they come up with that?’”

Greene rejected that explanation: “President Trump is not a doctor. And that picture had him in a robe, as Jesus is often portrayed with light emanating from his hands. And he talked about healing people like a Red Cross worker. I think there would be many people that would argue with that, um, you know, saving lives. So I think it was blasphemy. I was offended. I think he should apologize, not act defensive. And many Christians across America and the world were very offended by that,” she said.

The controversy deepened after Trump attacked Pope Leo, calling him “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy.” The pope responded: “I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do.”

Asked if he would apologize, Trump responded: “No.”

The 79-year-old president has brushed off concerns about his mental health. Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

Greene is not the only critic to have raised serious concerns about Trump’s mental stability.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries suggested Donald Trump needed a “wellness check” following his Easter post.

“Something is really wrong with this guy, clearly. And at a minimum, we need a wellness check. He’s unhinged. He’s out of control, and this is not presidential behavior or anything close to it,” Jeffries told MeidasTouch Network’s Scott MacFarlane.

“And some of my Republican colleagues need to actually step up and recognize something is wrong at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

High-profile MAGA figure Candace Owens said at the time, “The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness.”

Trump, who at 79 is on track to become the oldest sitting U.S. president, has long faced scrutiny over his mental acuity and physical health, including speculation that his speech patterns could signal signs of dementia.