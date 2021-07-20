Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That 12-Hour Tweet Ban Was a ‘Communist-Style Attack’
CHILL OUT
Twitter’s right to temporarily suspend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for breaching terms of service is apparently akin to regimes in Cuba or the former Soviet Union. In a statement, the congresswoman—who has one of the biggest pedestals in the nation—whined that the 12-hour suspension was “a Communist-style attack on free speech.” “Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans,” she said.
Greene had been suspended for violating Twitter’s policies on COVID-19 disinformation, including a tweet saying COVID-19 was not dangerous to those under 65 or in healthy shape. President Joe Biden had urged tech companies to clamp down on disinformation, warning that those peddling such on Facebook were “killing people.” Greene saw it a different way. “These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved,” she said. “I will not back down.”