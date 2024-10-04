MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’

Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.

As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, warning that it “shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election.”

Who exactly the “they” are behind this mysterious meteorological conspiracy, Greene didn’t say. Strange, given the high stakes of this high-risk supposed plot, and that it’s not exactly a topic she’s shied from in the past.

The Georgia Republican drew widespread mockery and derision in 2021 after it was revealed she’d previously suggested devastating wildfires in the state of California had been sparked by laser beams controlled by the wealthy Rothschild family from outer space.

Not her finest moment, though her other not-so-fine moments include her backing the QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories, describing several school shootings as “false flag” operations, denying that 9/11 ever happened, and warning the U.S. government wants to force you to eat fake meat grown by Bill Gates in a “peach tree dish.”

Despite having never used those exact words, Greene’s apparent belief in the existence of these so-called Jewish space lasers reared its head again earlier this year with the congresswoman’s proposed amendments to an Israel funding bill amid the war in Gaza.

The MAGA representative wrote in her proposal that “by the funds made available by this Act, such sums as necessary shall be used for the development of space laser technology on the southwest border”—an apparent bid to turn the nefarious fictional weapons toward the perceived good of vaporizing vulnerable migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

“America needs to take our national security seriously,” she said at the time.