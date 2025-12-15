Marjorie Taylor Greene is headed for happily ever after once she retires from Congress.

The Georgia Republican, 51, announced Monday her engagement to her boyfriend Brian Glenn, 56, a White House correspondent for the right-wing news outlet Real America’s Voice.

“She said ‘yes’. 💍” Glenn wrote in an X post showing them cheesing for the camera, with Greene showing off a huge ring.

“Happily ever after!!! ❤️ I love you @brianglenntv !!!” she wrote.

Glenn told the Daily Mail that he proposed at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab—the first and only Washington, D.C. establishment visited by President Donald Trump, where he got heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters in September.

“I called ahead to make sure I had our usual table in the back that has a curtain,” Glenn added. “After the waiter delivered the drinks to our table, I proposed to her via a surprise. And she said yes. We are both overjoyed and have shared the news with our families.”

The upscale D.C. joint appears to be a special spot for the couple. Glenn posted a photo of Greene kissing him on the cheek as they sat at the same booth three months ago.

“Having dinner with the sweetest woman on earth. ❤️” he wrote at the time, in an apparent defense of his girlfriend, who had been taking heat for breaking with Trump on the release of the notorious Epstein files.

Happily ever after!!! ❤️

I love you @brianglenntv!!! https://t.co/buE7DpgyKe — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 15, 2025

The pair began publicly dating in 2023 after initiating divorce proceedings for their first marriages, according to The Washington Post.

“People don’t see the side of Marjorie that I do,” Glenn told the outlet. “When you take her out of politics, she’s sweet. She’s sweet!”

Glenn said he first spotted Greene when she walked past the media riser at a Trump rally in 2022. They met at an event later that year.

“She was, like, mystical—like a unicorn or something like that, you know?” he recalled.

The pair first met in 2022 and began dating the following year. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Glenn, himself an outspoken Trump supporter who made waves for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky why he didn’t wear a suit to the White House, now finds himself in a weird bind after his girlfriend had a high-profile fallout with the president.

Trump branded Greene a “traitor” after she split with him on a number of issues, from the release of files related to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to the administration’s divisive foreign policy agenda.

“She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person,” Trump previously wrote in a Truth Social post.

Glenn told the Post that he was baffled by the president’s rage.

“Like, what are you talking about, man? She’s one of your biggest supporters,” he said. “She differs on a couple of issues, but she’s still in your camp. She never left your camp!”

The feud culminated with Greene announcing her retirement from Congress on Jan. 5, 2025.

“I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she said. ”If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc. and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside as well.”

Greene was previously married for 27 years to her college sweetheart, Perry, with whom she shares three kids. He filed for divorce in 2022, indicating in a court filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The Daily Mail reported in 2021 that the conservative firebrand cheated on her husband with Craig Ivey, described as a “polyamorous tantric sex guru,” and Justin Tway, the manager at her gym in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Greene dismissed the report as “ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist.”

Both men, meanwhile, told the Mail they had “no interest” in talking about the alleged affairs.