Ex-Police Captain Indicted for Bonkers Voter Fraud Plot Targeting Innocent Repairman
LAW & ORDER
A former Houston captain who drove a repairman off the road and pointed a gun at him over a deluded belief that the man was hoarding fraudulent ballots has been indicted. A Houston grand jury charged Mark Aguirre with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon almost a year to the day since his arrest. Aguirre allegedly ran the innocent air conditioner repairman off the road because he thought the man was transporting tens of thousands of fake ballots for the 2020 presidential election. He pulled out his gun and ordered the man to get on the ground. Aguirre was apparently paid a pretty $250,000 to uncover voter fraud by the Liberty Center for God and Country, a conservative group that sought to prove the election had been stolen. (Spoiler: it hadn’t.) Cops searched the repairman’s vehicle and found nothing.
“Aguirre victimized an innocent guy,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “He made this victim feel like he was going to die. And the fellow was not involved in any type of voter fraud.” Aguirre faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.