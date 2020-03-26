Mark Blum, Star of ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ Dies at 69 From Coronavirus Complications
Mark Blum, a veteran stage and film actor who starred in movies such as Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, died this week from coronavirus complications, TheWrap reports. He was 69. In addition to his film roles, Blum scored an Obie Award for his performance in the Playwrights Horizons production of Albert Innaurato’s Gus and Al. He also starred in Broadway productions of Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man. “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you,” Playwrights Horizons said in a tweet. Rosanna Arquette, his co-star in Desperately Seeking Susan, told TheWrap she was “so sad for his family and all the people who love him.” “This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum,” she added.