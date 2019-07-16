CHEAT SHEET
Report: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Fined $50K for Leaks
The National Basketball Association office fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $50,000 after he admitted to leaking information to a journalist, sources told ESPN. Cuban allegedly divulged the fact that coaches’ challenges would be instituted next season while the meeting that ratified the rule was still in session. “I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you,” Cuban told ESPN. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé reportedly raised concerns about the leak. Cuban was fined due to a rule that prohibits talking to outsiders about Board of Governors business. The fine has yet to be publicly announced, but the NBA sent a memo to teams on the situation.