Former Utah Jazz Player Mark Eaton Dies at 64 From Bike Crash
BASKETBALL LEGEND
Mark Eaton, who played as a center with the Utah Jazz, has died at 61, ESPN reports. Investigators found him on the side of the road Friday night in Summit County after what appeared to be a bike crash, according to the team. Eaton spent 11 seasons playing with the Utah Jazz, and his great stature of seven feet and four inches earned him titles such as “the human condominium complex” by NBA broadcaster Mike Inglis. During his career, Eaton twice earned the title of NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and had the best blocks average in NBA history of 3.51, according to the network.
“The Utah Jazz are profoundly saddened at the unexpected passing of Mark Eaton, who was an enduring figure in our franchise history and had a significant impact in the community after his basketball career,” the Utah Jazz said in a statement. “His presence continued around the organization as a friend and ambassador while giving back as a businessman and volunteer to his adopted hometown in Utah. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Teri and their extended family. Mark will be greatly missed by all of us with the Jazz.”