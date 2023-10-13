Mark Goddard of ‘Lost in Space’ Fame Dies at 87

CHEAT SHEET
Mark Goddard, who played Maj. Don West on the 1960s sci-fi TV series Lost in Space, has died after a bout of pneumonia revealed he was suffering from incurable pulmonary fibrosis, his wife confirmed on social media. He was 87 years old. His wife, Evelyn Pezzulich, said Goddard “was able to die peacefully and with dignity. His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes. I’ll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often.” Goddard guest-starred in other series during the 1970s but later became a special education teacher.