Mark Jimmy Kimmel’s Words: Trump Is Definitely Going to Jail

Just one day after delivering a bizarre speech in which he both compared himself to Nelson Mandela and assured his supporters that there was no need for them to vote in the 2024 presidential election as “we got plenty of votes,” Donald Trump was served his latest plate of comeuppance—this one courtesy of Jenna Ellis. And Michael Cohen. And… (the list goes on).

“The speaker of the Waffle House was in court today, and oh MAN is he in trouble” Jimmy Kimmel shared on Tuesday night, before making a bold prediction: “I’m telling you right now, Donald Trump is going to jail!”

While Trump spent the bulk of his Tuesday in a courtroom, seemingly seething that his former lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen was spilling his guts about their many alleged wrongdoings, the heat was being turned up on the former president outside the courtroom, too.

“Today alone, [Trump’s] former chief of staff Mark Meadows we learned has immunity in the January 6 case. He will testify that he repeatedly told Trump that the allegations of voting fraud were baseless, which is the opposite of what Trump says,” Kimmel continued. (Though Meadows himself is denying the rumors that he flipped on his former boss.)

But that’s not where things ended for Trump.

“His former lawyer Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty to felony charges of aiding and abetting false statements in the Georgia election tampering case, and will likely testify against her former client,” said Kimmel. “And Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, testified against him in the fraud trial in New York today.” None of which sounds good for the GOP’s 2024 presidential frontrunner.

Kimmel broke it down succinctly when he half-jokingly stated that, “half of Trump’s lawyers are trying to keep him out of prison, the other half are trying to keep themselves out of prison.”

When Trump was asked earlier to weigh in on Cohen’s about-face, he simply wrote him off as a proven liar—and Kimmel agreed. Cohen “is a liar,” the host said. “He lied for you. He was your lawyer who mortgaged his own house to pay off the porn star you asked to spank your fat, pink ass with a Forbes magazine.”