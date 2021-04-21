St. Louis Lawyer Who Brandished Rifle at BLM Protesters Says He Wants to Run for Senate
OF COURSE
Imagine having the confidence to believe that waggling a gun at some Black Lives Matters protesters makes you qualified to create laws. Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who became an object of both ridicule and hero-worship for brandishing an assault rifle at demonstrators last summer, has told Politico that he has ambitions for elected office. Asked in an interview if he was mulling a run for Missouri’s open Senate seat, McCloskey replied: “I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes.” McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, waved guns at protesters who were making their way past the McCloskey mansion in June last year, and they were later indicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for them during an interview last year, saying without evidence that the protesters might have burned down the mansion if the couple hadn’t brandished their guns.