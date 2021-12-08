Mark Meadows Sues Nancy Pelosi, Capitol Riot Committee

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the docket for federal court in Washington, D.C. The full complaint has not yet been made public.

The move comes the same day the committee indicated it would move forward with contempt charges after Meadows didn’t show up for his scheduled deposition.

Meadows agreed just last week to speak to the panel of lawmakers, but he reversed course Tuesday. He has already turned over thousands of pages of documents, including some unflattering text messages, but his lawyers say he pulled out because the panel wanted to probe privileged matters. The committee has interviewed nearly 300 witnesses in its investigation of the attempted insurrection.

Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) wrote to Meadows’ lawyer on Tuesday, “The select committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution.”

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon was indicted for contempt in October after declining to testify. The committee has also voted to pursue charges against Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department lawyer who pushed the agency to investigate Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“There is no legitimate legal basis for Mr. Meadows to refuse to cooperate with the select committee and answer questions about the documents he produced, the personal devices and accounts he used, the events he wrote about in his newly released book and, among other things, his other public statements,” Thompson wrote.

Trump has directed his lieutenants not to speak to the congressional committee about Jan. 6, claiming executive privilege shields him and his associates from lawmakers’ subpoenas. Contempt charges for Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff at the time of the riot, would escalate the stakes of the legal battle over the investigation. Bannon, by contrast, was not working for the Trump administration on Jan. 6.