Mark Milley Is a ‘Fucking Idiot’ Says Donald Trump, Who Appointed Him Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
YOUR HIRE, SIR
Donald Trump gave an after-dinner speech to a conservative group dining at Mar-a-Lago in which he called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a “fucking idiot,” The Guardian reports. Trump’s address to Turning Point USA has circulated widely on social media. Trump said the press was corrupt and claimed to have damaged Americans’ trust in it, adding: “I consider that to be a great honor because they are a bunch of very dishonest, crooked bastards.” Trump took aim at his appointee, Milley, as he discussed the U.S. military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying: “I’ll never forget Milley saying to me, ‘Sir, sir. It’s cheaper to leave the equipment than to bring it.’” Trump said he asked: “You think it’s cheaper to leave it there so they can have it than it is to fill it up with a half tank of gas and fly it into Pakistan or fly it back to our country?” He said Milley replied: “Yes, sir, we think it’s cheaper, sir.” Trump said, to howls of laughter, “That’s when I realized he was a fucking idiot.”