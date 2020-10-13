Top General Mark Milley Being Used in Trump Ad Without His Permission, Says Report
NOT IN MY NAME
Has anyone other than President Donald Trump actually consented to appearing in his campaign ads? Days after Anthony Fauci said a clip of him was used misleadingly and without his permission in one Trump ad, the president’s most senior military adviser has complained that his image was used without consent as well. Politico reports that Trump’s campaign is running an online ad showing the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley watching the deadly raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019. Asked if Milley gave his permission for his image to be used for political purposes, an unnamed defense official told Politico: “This photo, like many others, was not used with [Milley’s] knowledge or consent.” The DOD’s website states that officials are prohibited from taking part in political campaigns.