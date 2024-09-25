Mark Robinson Once Called for Someone to Shoot Al Sharpton

Mark Robinson, the North Carolina gubernatorial candidate who referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” on a pornographic website, has all but trumped himself as it has been allegedly revealed that he said Rev. Al Sharpton should have been shot by racist cops.

His threatening remark under a NewsOne article in 2009, which was found by The Bulwark, said: “If the cops wanted to shoot an elderly black man they should have shot Al Sharpton.”

“Closing his mouth would do this Nation good,” the outlet added. The original story was about the American civil rights activist appearing at a protest against police brutality.

Robinson is being snubbed by Donald Trump and the Republican Party after a CNN investigation exposed comments he made on a pornography website’s message board over ten years ago.

New revelations of his history of making lewd posts are more than unlikely to save his relationship with GOP campaign bosses.

In another post on the news website, Robinson insulted President Obama.

“Obama IS a blackface step-in fectch-it for liberal white America,” Robinson wrote.

Oprah Winfrey also became a target of a low-brow attack on the news website: “It’s Oprah the wicked witch, leading the way to sexing up the children!”

The Bulwark said the comments were not available to view online. They were accessed via an archive of old comments on the platform WordPress.

Trump’s campaign has not made an explicit comment about Robinson’s alleged activities as of yet, Sharpton pointed out to The Bulwark.

“This is a long line in despicable, self-hating, antisemitic rhetoric from a man who enjoys the support of Donald Trump and the Republican party,” Sharpton said. “Now, his candidate in that state has suggested cops shoot me instead of some other victim. It’s clear that someone’s life is expendable to them, especially if you disagree on the issues.”

Robinson’s campaign team did not comment. He has also shown no signs of remorse for his past comments so far, with the Republican hiring a law firm linked to Trump to investigate CNN’s “salacious lies.”