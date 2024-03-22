Mark Ruffalo Scrapped From Conference Gig Over His Pro-Palestine Views
REMOVED FROM AGENDA
A legal conference scrapped a scheduled appearance by actor Mark Ruffalo next month, reportedly over his recent outspoken support for Palestine. Mass Torts Made Perfect, a conference for “plaintiff attorneys and their paralegals,” according to the organization’s website, sent a statement explaining their decision to attendees, TMZ reported, which obtained a copy of the statement. The organization said it invited Ruffalo following his portrayal of an environmental attorney in 2019’s Dark Waters—well before Hamas launched a cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7. “While Ruffalo’s attendance at MTMP was ONLY intended to relate to the important legal issues and proceedings surrounding the PFAS contamination of our water supply, we have listened and we have heard you,” the statement reads. “We understand that the lsraeli-Hamas war is a critically important issue to most of our MTMP family … However, I do not want the good meaning of our conference to get consumed by that discussion. Therefore, at the cost of forfeiting his fee, we are canceling Mark Ruffalo and removing him from our agenda at this upcoming MTMP.” Just a few weeks ago at the Academy Awards, Ruffalo donned a pin associated with the group “Artists Call for a Ceasefire Now,” and spoke favorably of a pro-Palestine protest outside the venue.