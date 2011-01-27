CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Mark Salter Wrote O, Obama Novel

    Unmasked

    The author of the mysterious Obama novel has been revealed: O: A Presidential Novel was written by John McCain's former speechwriter Mark Salter, Time magazine’s The Page reports. Salter worked for the senator for 19 years and co-wrote all of McCain's five books and many of the senator's speeches. Time magazine's Mark Halperin, who suspected Salter as the author, writes that a number of clues were in plain sight: Salter has been holed up in Maine since leaving the Senate, and some of the stories in the novel could only have been witnessed by an aide with intimate access.

    Read it at The Page