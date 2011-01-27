Mark Salter Wrote O, Obama Novel

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Page
The author of the mysterious Obama novel has been revealed: O: A Presidential Novel was written by John McCain's former speechwriter Mark Salter, Time magazine’s The Page reports. Salter worked for the senator for 19 years and co-wrote all of McCain's five books and many of the senator's speeches. Time magazine's Mark Halperin, who suspected Salter as the author, writes that a number of clues were in plain sight: Salter has been holed up in Maine since leaving the Senate, and some of the stories in the novel could only have been witnessed by an aide with intimate access.