Army Vet Convicted of 2019 Plot to Bomb California White-Supremacist Rally
DISHONORABLE
An Army veteran was convicted Wednesday of trying to bomb a white-supremacist rally, the Associated Press reports. Prosecutors said Mark Steven Domingo, 28, had converted to Islam and wanted revenge for two New Zealand mosque attacks that killed 50 people. “America needs another Vegas event,” he wrote online, working to bomb an April 2019 white-supremacist event in Southern California. The plot eventually fell apart after Domingo bought what he thought was a bomb from an undercover FBI agent. He had previously served in the Army for 16 months, including four months in Afghanistan in 2012, before being demoted due to a “serious offense.” He was discharged as a private, the lowest military rank.
Domingo’s scheduling is scheduled for Nov. 1. He could face life in prison.