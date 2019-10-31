CHEAT SHEET

    Mark Zuckerberg and Aaron Sorkin Are Feuding Over Lies in Political Ads

    Blake Montgomery

    Mark Zuckerberg and Aaron Sorkin are at each other’s throats. The screenwriter of The Social Network penned an op-ed in The New York Times Thursday excoriating Zuckerberg for Facebook’s controversial policy of exempting political ads from fact-checking. “This can’t possibly be the outcome you and I want, to have crazy lies pumped into the water supply that corrupt the most important decisions we make together,” Sorkin wrote.

    Zuckerberg responded obliquely with Sorkin’s own words the same day. “You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil,” the Facebook founder wrote, quoting Sorkin’s film The American President.

    The Times later issued a correction to address a number of small factual inaccuracies in the op-ed, including Sorkin’s misstatement of the year The Social Network was released.